版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 23日 星期二 23:03 BJT

New Issue-Citigroup sells $1.5 bln in stock

Oct 23 Citigroup Inc on Monday sold $1.5
billion of Series A fixed to floating rate non-cumulative
preferred stock, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Citigroup was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.

BORROWER: CITIGROUP

AMT $1.5 BLN    COUPON 5.95 PCT*   MATURITY    PERPETUAL
TYPE SHS        ISS PRICE 1,000    FIRST PAY   07/30/2013*
MOODY'S B1      YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  10/29/2012   
S&P DOUBLE-B    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL*
FITCH DOUBLE-B  MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A 
    
*Fixed rate, excluding January 2023 (semi-pay date). If not
called first call date is Jan. 30, 2023, then it floats at
three-month Libor at +406.8 bps, including January 2023 with
April 30, 2023 as the first quarterly pay date.

