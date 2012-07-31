版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 1日 星期三 05:40 BJT

New Issue-Citigroup sells $1.75 bln in 2 parts

July 31 Citigroup Inc on Tuesday sold
$1.75 billion of senior notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    Citigroup was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.

BORROWER: CITIGROUP

TRANCHE 1
AMT $1.25 BLN   COUPON 2.25 PCT    MATURITY    08/07/2015
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.764   FIRST PAY   02/07/2013
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 2.332 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/07/2012   
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 205 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH SINGLE-A   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A 
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 4.5 PCT     MATURITY    01/14/2022
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 105.294  FIRST PAY   01/14/2013
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 3.826 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/07/2012   
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 235 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH SINGLE-A   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐