Citigroup oil trading head Robert Biro resigns -WSJ

March 26 Citigroup Inc's Rob Biro, its global head of oil trading, has resigned and is being replaced by Dave Wright, who was previously the head of North American oil trading, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Robert Biro left the third largest bank by assets to pursue other interests, the newspaper reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

Robert Biro joined the bank in Singapore in 2010 from Goldman Sachs, where he worked as a trader with Goldman Sachs' unit J'Aron for about 10 years. (Reporting By Narottam Medhora in Bangalore)