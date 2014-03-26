Citigroup oil trading head Robert Biro resigns -WSJ

BRIEF-Tata Steel to issue debt securities of up to 9,000 crore rupees
* based on review and pursuant to existing shareholders approval, board approved issue of debt securities of up to rs. 9,000 crore
March 26 Citigroup Inc's Rob Biro, its global head of oil trading, has resigned and is being replaced by Dave Wright, who was previously the head of North American oil trading, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Robert Biro left the third largest bank by assets to pursue other interests, the newspaper reported citing sources familiar with the matter.
Robert Biro joined the bank in Singapore in 2010 from Goldman Sachs, where he worked as a trader with Goldman Sachs' unit J'Aron for about 10 years. (Reporting By Narottam Medhora in Bangalore)
* based on review and pursuant to existing shareholders approval, board approved issue of debt securities of up to rs. 9,000 crore
April 20 Bill O'Reilly will receive a maximum of one year's salary following his ouster Wednesday from Fox News, according to a source familiar with the situation.
WASHINGTON, April 20 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to reverse a 2016 decision that limits the number of television stations some broadcasters can buy.