Citigroup chairman O'Neill buys $1 mln Citi stock

Nov 28 Citigroup Inc chairman Michael O'Neill bought $1 million of the bank's stock about a month after the exit of chief excutive Vikram Pandit.

O'Neill acquired 28,200 shares through a trust at an average price of $35.52 each, the third-biggest U.S. bank said on Wednesday in a regulatory filing.

O'Neill hand-picked new CEO Michael Corbat after the departure of Pandit in mid-October.

Shares of Citigroup closed at $35.07 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.