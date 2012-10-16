版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 16日 星期二 20:15 BJT

Citigroup CEO Vikram Pandit resigns

NEW YORK Oct 16 Citigroup Inc Chief Executive Vikram Pandit has resigned effectively immediately, the company said on Tuesday in a statement from Chairman Michael O'Neill.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐