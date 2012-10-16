UPDATE 9-Citi's CEO Pandit exits abruptly after board clash

* Michael Corbat named CEO
By Carrick Mollenkamp and Jed Horowitz and Rob Cox
Oct 16 Citigroup Inc's Vikram Pandit quit
as chief executive on Tuesday after months of simmering tensions
with the board - an abrupt change that surprised investors and
employees of the third-largest U.S. bank.
The bank's board of directors named Michael Corbat as
Citigroup's new CEO. Pandit told Reuters the decision to leave
was his own and that he had been contemplating the move for some
time.
Multiple sources within and outside the bank said Pandit's
departure followed months of tension with Chairman Michael
O'Neill over a range of issues, including compensation and the
role of Chief Operating Officer John Havens. On Tuesday, Havens
also resigned.
Pandit has been involved in some high-profile snafus this
year, including the bank's sale of the remaining stake of its
retail brokerage business to Morgan Stanley at a loss.
Senior executives were mostly stunned by Pandit's departure.
It is not clear precisely what led Pandit to quit, but the
decision to swiftly name Corbat as CEO is a clear sign that
O'Neill is now fully in control of the bank, according to one
person familiar with Citigroup.
On a conference call with investors and analysts Tuesday
night, O'Neill gave assurances that there were no other shoes to
drop and that the "board remains comfortable with the strategy
of the firm."
He also said the board had considered outside candidates
before choosing Corbat and that Corbat knew he was under
consideration for the job for "quite some time."
Citigroup shares rose as much as 2 percent as some investors
said they were not sorry to see Pandit leave. During his tenure,
he was known to have adamantly opposed any break-up of the bank,
something some money managers argued would increase shareholder
value. His resignation could revive that talk, particularly in
light of comments by former Citi CEO Sandy Weill this summer
suggesting big banks should be broken up.
The board's relationship with Pandit was already under
pressure after shareholders rejected the CEO's pay package in an
advisory vote in April. He was awarded more than $15 million in
2011 compensation, but 55 percent of shareholders voted against
it. The pay issue was thought to still be a source of friction
internally, though O'Neill "categorically" denied it.
O'Neill's ascension to chairman and the addition of new
board members earlier this year upended the status quo and
likely set the stage for disagreements on strategic direction
between the chairman and the CEO, a second person familiar with
the situation said.
A third person familiar with the bank told Reuters that
Pandit and O'Neill clashed because the chairman wanted the CEO
"to get in line soldier-style."
A Citigroup spokeswoman declined to comment on accounts of
friction with the board.
Investors were taken aback by the news.
"It's not a shock that (Pandit) is no longer there, but the
surprise is this is all happening very quickly. Why is he
leaving immediately?" said Mike Holland, chairman of New
York-based Holland & Co, which oversees more than $4 billion of
assets.
"I'm not a Citi shareholder, but if I were, I'd be
disappointed that Havens is gone, in some ways more than
Pandit," Holland added.
Citigroup shares ended regular trading on Tuesday up 1.6
percent at $37.25.
HIGH-PROFILE DEFEATS
Pandit's resignation followed a series of high-profile
mishaps this year. In March, the Federal Reserve rejected the
bank's plans to return capital to shareholders; Pandit had told
analysts and investors the bank had enough capital to return
some to shareholders.
Last month, Pandit agreed to a low sale price for his bank's
stake in the brokerage operated by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup had
to take a $4.7 billion charge in the third quarter to write down
the value of that stake.
Pandit said he believes he achieved what he had set out to
do when he became CEO in December 2007. Over that time the bank
has been substantially restructured and has about one-third
fewer employees worldwide than it did five years ago.
"The bank is actually in damn good shape. When I came in to
the business, we had to restore confidence and rebuild capital.
I feel we have done that," he said.
The timing of his resignation, Pandit said, made sense
because the bank is planning for 2013 and he did not want to be
setting a strategy that someone else would have to execute.
"I wouldn't have done this now if I didn't think the timing
was right," he added.
Despite Pandit's confidence about Citi's condition - and
though Corbat said he was looking forward "to continuing what
Vikram started" - analysts said it was incumbent on the new
management team to show their hand quickly on strategy.
"It is just pretty clear that we have to know what the new
management team is thinking about priorities for advancing the
company's performance. It has been a wait-and-see for so long,"
said David Hendler, senior analyst at CreditSights. "We have to
get to know (Corbat) better and see what he has to say."
RIGHT MAN FOR THE JOB?
Pandit's departure revived questions that were asked from
the day he took the job: whether he had the right experience to
lead Citigroup in the first place. Those questions did not go
away during the depths of the financial crisis, as regulators
took a dim view of his performance.
"Citi management's performance during the crisis had not
been impressive. They had a very difficult time making decisions
and then executing once the decisions were made," Sheila Bair,
the crisis-era chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp,
wrote in her recent book.
Born in Nagpur, India, the 55-year-old Pandit obtained two
electrical engineering degrees and a doctorate in finance from
Columbia University. He joined Citigroup in July 2007 when the
bank acquired his hedge fund and private equity firm, Old Lane
Partners LP, for $800 million. He personally made some $165
million on that sale.
But Citigroup had to shut down Old Lane the next summer - an
early black mark for the executive.
Critics later charged that Pandit was too cerebral to run a big
consumer bank.
"He was not beloved by Wall Street. He was thrust into that
position - he's a hedge fund guy," said Matt McCormick, banking
analyst and portfolio manager at Bahl & Gaynor in Cincinnati.
Pandit and Havens long have been linked together in their
careers, which lessened the surprise at Havens' exit to some
degree. The two worked at Morgan Stanley in the 1980s and 1990s
before forming Old Lane.
To some inside Citigroup, the close bond between the men was
an obstacle to working with the CEO.
Pandit's "strength was his intelligence. His weakness was
that he had a very close team, and didn't think he needed to
interact with other people," said a fourth person familiar with
the situation, who declined to discuss sensitive internal
details publicly. "There was a perception that people in some
divisions didn't have access to his team. It was a Morgan
Stanley team that he brought in."
NFL DREAMS
Pandit's successor, Corbat, has held a number of senior
roles at Citigroup, including running Citi Holdings, the unit
established to house businesses and assets that the company
wants to shed.
Former Citi chief Weill endorsed the new chief executive.
"I know Mike Corbat very well and I applaud the decision the
board has made to name him CEO. He has been a great manager for
Citi in all of the important positions he has held," he said in
a statement.
Citigroup said Tuesday afternoon that Corbat will receive an
annual base salary of $1.5 million.
A fixed-income salesman by training, Corbat started out at
Salomon Brothers in 1983. More recently, he has been credited
with successfully restructuring some of Citigroup's consumer and
credit card units.
In a letter to Citigroup staff after he was named CEO,
Corbat said he expected to make some organizational changes
after a review, but that he was generally pleased with the
company's direction.
"I believe the fundamentals we have in place today are
strong and that we are on the right path," he said in the
letter, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.
Corbat, 52, was a standout football player at Harvard and
once had aspirations to play professionally. But in a 1982
profile in the Harvard Crimson, he said he was perhaps too
skinny to make it in the National Football League.