UPDATE 1-Citigroup to pay former executives more than $15 mln each

* Former CEO Vikram Pandit to receive $15.48 million
* Former COO John Havens to receive $15.52 million
* Board chairman says sums are not severance payments
* Board chairman says men legally entitled to awards
By David Henry
Nov 9 Former Citigroup Inc CEO Vikram
Pandit, who resigned last month under pressure from company
directors, and former chief operating officer John Havens will
receive more than $15 million each, the company said on Friday.
The sums were disclosed in a filing with the Securities and
Exchange Commission.
The amounts were set in written agreements reached with the
Pandit and Havens earlier in the day.
"Vikram and John made significant contributions to Citi
during their five years of service," Citigroup Chairman Michael
O'Neill said in statement included in the filing.
O'Neill said directors decided that it was fair for the men
to receive incentive pay for the progress made in 2012. "While
Citi will also honor all past awards that they are legally
entitled to, there are no severance payments. Awards to which
they are not legally entitled have been forfeited," he said.
For Pandit, the payments include $6.65 million for incentive
pay for work in 2012 and deferred stock and cash incentive
awards valued at $8.83 million for 2011, according to the
filing.
Havens' payments include $6.79 million for 2012 and $8.73
million worth of deferred stock and cash incentive awards for
work in 2011 and 2008.
The men will receive 40 percent of their 2012 payments
immediately in cash, with the rest paid in installments
stretching to January 2017.