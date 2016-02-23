U.S. orders Citibank to pay customers over debt and collections practices

WASHINGTON Feb 23 The Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau said on Tuesday it ordered Citibank to pay $5
million back to customers and $3 million in penalties over its
debt sales and collection practices.
In a statement, the agency said it took action against the
financial services company for selling credit card debt with
inflated interest rates and for not forwarding consumer payments
promptly to debt buyers.
It said it also ordered Citibank, part of Citigroup Inc
, and two law firms it used to comply with a court order to
refund $11 million to consumers and forgo collecting about $34
million from about 7,000 consumers.
(Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by Matthew Lewis)