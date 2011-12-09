Senior FIG bankers exit Citi

LONDON, Dec 9 (IFR) - Two senior financial institutions bankers are said to be leaving Citigroup, according to sources away from the bank. Christof Jutten who joined the US bank in 2009 from Goldman Sachs as part of its push into covered bond is leaving the institution.

Meanwhile, Patrick Buxton is also departing. He was head of the capital management strategy group and had been at Citigroup since 2007. He joined from FirstCaribbean International Bank, where he was treasurer between 2004 and 2007.

The bank is cutting 900 jobs in investment banking as it seeks to make significant cost savings.

Citigroup declined to comment.