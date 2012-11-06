Citigroup says it is among banks probed by Singapore over rates

Nov 6 In a sign of the continuing global
investigation into how banks set lending rates, Citigroup Inc
said on Tuesday that Singapore authorities have asked it
for information and documents about submissions of data for
benchmark rates.
In a quarterly filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission, Citigroup added the Monetary Authority
of Singapore to the list of regulators it had previously
disclosed as probing how interbank offered rates are set.
In July, an official of the Monetary Authority of Singapore
said the regulator had ordered banks to review the way that two
rates in the city-state are set.
In October, it was learned that Royal Bank of Scotland
had suspended a trader for attempting to manipulate a
Singapore dollar reference lending rate.
Government probes in major financial centers, as well as
lawsuits filed by private parties against major banks, have
grown out of suspected rigging of the London interbank offered
rate (Libor). Such rates are used as benchmarks for loans and
derivative instruments.
More than a dozen banks have been under investigation in the
United States, United Kingdom and Japan.
In June, British bank Barclays was fined $453
million after it admitted its traders tried to rig its rate
submissions.