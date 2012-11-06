Citigroup says it is among banks probed by Singapore over rates

Nov 6 In a sign of the continuing global investigation into how banks set lending rates, Citigroup Inc said on Tuesday that Singapore authorities have asked it for information and documents about submissions of data for benchmark rates.

In a quarterly filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Citigroup added the Monetary Authority of Singapore to the list of regulators it had previously disclosed as probing how interbank offered rates are set.

In July, an official of the Monetary Authority of Singapore said the regulator had ordered banks to review the way that two rates in the city-state are set.

In October, it was learned that Royal Bank of Scotland had suspended a trader for attempting to manipulate a Singapore dollar reference lending rate.

Government probes in major financial centers, as well as lawsuits filed by private parties against major banks, have grown out of suspected rigging of the London interbank offered rate (Libor). Such rates are used as benchmarks for loans and derivative instruments.

More than a dozen banks have been under investigation in the United States, United Kingdom and Japan.

In June, British bank Barclays was fined $453 million after it admitted its traders tried to rig its rate submissions.