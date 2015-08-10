Citigroup in US$13.5 mln settlement over defunct CSO hedge fund

NEW YORK Aug 10 Citigroup Inc agreed to
pay $13.5 million to settle a lawsuit accusing the bank of
deceiving investors into remaining in its Corporate Special
Opportunities hedge fund, only to suffer big losses when the
fund was liquidated in November 2008, court papers filed on
Monday show
The lawsuit accused Citigroup and its Citigroup Alternative
Investments affiliate of misleading investors in a Dec. 14, 2007
letter about the status of the fund's leveraged, 558 million
euro ($756 million at the time) original investment in a
syndicated loan arranged for ProSiebenSat1 SE, a
large German broadcaster.
Investors said Citigroup falsely told them in the letter
that the quality of the fund's portfolio was "fundamentally
sound," but was forced six weeks later to suspend redemptions.
They claimed to lose the bulk of their investments when the fund
was liquidated, despite Citigroup's efforts to prop it up.
The preliminary settlement was filed in Manhattan federal
court and requires court approval. Citigroup denied wrongdoing
in agreeing to settle. A spokeswoman, Danielle Romero-Apsilos,
said the New York-based bank is pleased to resolve the matter.
The lawsuit, led by David Beach and Christopher Kelly, was
brought on behalf of a proposed class that suffered an estimated
$39.2 million of CSO fund losses attributable to ProSiebenSat1.
Legal fees for the plaintiffs' lawyers would not exceed $4.5
million, court papers show.
The case is Beach et al v. Citigroup Alternative Investments
LLC et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 12-07717.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing byn Steve
Orlofsky)