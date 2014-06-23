Citigroup names Haddad as Qatar chief executive

BRIEF-Entergy Q1 earnings per share $0.46
* Entergy Corp - affirmed its 2017 operational guidance in range of $4.75 to $5.35 per share
DUBAI, June 23 Citigroup has named Carmen Haddad as its new chief executive officer for Qatar, the U.S. lender said on Monday.
Haddad is currently head of Citi's private banking business in the Gulf and Egypt. He will continue in this role, as well as taking on responsibility for Qatar, a hydrocarbon-rich state with the highest per capita income in the world.
"We plan to build on our success in Qatar and to further invest in our business based in the country to serve our government, financial institution, and corporate clients," said Haddad, who has spent 14 years at the bank in various roles. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Pravin Char)
SAO PAULO, April 26 Banco Santander Brasil SA posted record first-quarter profit that beat analysts' estimates, reflecting a jump in interest income and the biggest drop in loan-loss provisions in almost five years.
* WestRock reports solid results in fiscal 2017 second quarter