UPDATE 1-Citigroup combines retail banking and mortgage operations

HONG Kong, June 26 Citigroup Inc will
combine its retail banking and mortgage operations under
Jonathan Larsen, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters,
in the second senior promotion for a veteran of the bank's Asian
franchise this year.
The U.S. bank's Asia Pacific chief Stephen Bird in April
became the global head of Citi's consumer bank, in a move seen
by analysts as rewarding the U.S. lender's strategy in the
region.
Larsen, currently global head of retail banking, previously
ran Citi's Singapore unit and spearheaded the lender's push in
credit cards in Asia. Citi's Asian franchise now has 12 of the
lender's 24 consumer banking markets globally, and contributes a
fifth of global profits.
"Citi Asia is a sign of where Citigroup as a whole
potentially can go," CLSA analyst Mike Mayo said in a research
note prior to the announcements. The lender's strategy in the
region has been to move from targeting the mass market to richer
'mass affluent' customers, Mayo wrote.
The appointments this week of Larsen and Bird, who oversaw
that push in Asia to trim low-profit customers and target
wealthier clients, signals Citi's intention to pursue the
strategy globally.
In a separate memo also seen by Reuters on Thursday, Citi
named Anand Selvakesari as head of consumer banking for Asia, a
position Larsen has been holding since 2009.
A Citi spokesman confirmed the contents of the memos.
Fabio Fontainha, the head of consumer banking in Brazil,
will assume additional responsibility for consumer banking in
Latin America.
