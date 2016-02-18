Citigroup plans to exit retail banking in Argentina, Brazil-Bloomberg

Feb 18 Citigroup Inc plans to exit retail banking in Argentina and Brazil, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The plan to exit the businesses will "probably" be announced in coming weeks, Bloomberg reported, citing the source. (bloom.bg/1SUDNRA)

Citigroup was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)