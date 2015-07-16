Citigroup may struggle to unload dreck of bad loan portfolio

| NEW YORK, July 16
NEW YORK, July 16 Citigroup Inc has
unloaded the vast majority of its worst assets from the
financial crisis, but may be saddled for a long time with a core
of $85 billion in troubled loans and bonds, the bank's chief
financial officer said.
The No. 3 U.S. bank by assets has now winnowed its portfolio
of undesirable loans down to $116 billion from $649 billion in
2009, Citigroup said on Thursday. It has signed contracts to
sell another $32 billion by year-end, taking the total to about
$85 billion, or less than 5 percent of total assets.
"After that it is going to be a little more difficult to
have significant reductions," Chief Financial Officer John
Gerspach said in a conference call with reporters to discuss
quarterly earnings.
What is left in Citi Holdings, the "bad bank" that the
lender split off from its core operations as part of a post
financial crisis restructuring, has little to appeal to buyers.
It is mostly home mortgage loans, many of which were made to
U.S. subprime borrowers during the housing bubble.
Some $23 billion of the loans are second mortgages and home
equity lines of credit. Borrowers' required monthly payments are
set to rise on about half of the loans between now and 2017,
Gerspach said later on an analyst call. Defaults often spike
around such resets.
The portfolio expected to remain at year-end will tie up
roughly $10 billion of capital with little promise of profits.
Gerspach said he thinks the portfolio will be "no worse than
break even on an annual basis."
The portfolio's more profitable assets are already gone or
slated for sale. Citi Holdings earned $306 million in the first
half of this year, a significant portion of which was from
subprime lender OneMain Financial, the sale of which is expect
to close by October.
What remains should not be a major drag on Citigroup profits
assuming there is no new housing bust, said Brian Kleinhanzl, an
analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.
Still, the loans remain a toxic legacy of the company's
past. At $85 billion, the portfolio would represent roughly 40
percent of Citigroup's common equity, which is the cushion the
bank has against losses on assets.
Bank of America Corp,, which bought Countrywide
Financial Corp and Merrill Lynch as they were failing during the
financial crisis, has retained a portfolio of troubled loans
valued at less than half Citi's.
Gerspach said he has hope borrowers will show in coming
months that they can handle the payment resets and that more
investors will then want Citigroup's remaining assets.
"Perhaps a market for home equity loans will open up, if not
later this year then perhaps early or mid-next," Gerspach said.
