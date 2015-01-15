BRIEF-Citigroup CEO says bank had "terrific engagement from the Fed" with CCAR bid

ChemChina clinches $43 bln takeover of Syngenta
ZURICH, May 5 ChemChina's has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.
Jan 15 Citigroup Inc
* Citigroup Inc CEO Mike Corbat: 'no reason' to think 2015 economic environment will be less challenging than 2014
* Citigroup executives speak to analysts after releasing quarterly results
* Citigroup CFO John Gerspach affirms performance targets
* Citigroup CFO sees low-to-mid single digit percentage revenue growth in core businesses
* Citigroup CEO Corbat: capital return application to fed was made to receive 'an unqualified pass'
* Citigroup CFO: do not expect 'significant levels of repositioning' costs in 2015
* Citigroup's Corbat: 'We are not a seller of Banamex and I don't think we can be any more clear about that'
* Citigroup's Corbat on capital return application to fed: 'I feel good about our submission'
* Citigroup's Corbat: 'We had terrific engagement from the Fed at every level' before submitting capital return application
* Citigroup CFO: outlook includes 'significant reduction' in legal costs
* Citigroup CFO: expect to meet targets for return on equity, efficiency in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By David Henry)
May 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. job growth likely rebounded in April and wages increased, pointing to a further tightening in labor market conditions that could pave the way for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next month.