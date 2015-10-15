Citigroup profit jumps 51 pct as costs fall

Oct 15 Citigroup Inc, the third biggest
U.S. bank by assets, reported a 51 percent rise in quarterly
profit as a fall in operating, legal and repositioning costs
more than made up for lower revenue.
Net income rose to $4.29 billion, or $1.35 per share, in the
third quarter from $2.84 billion, or 88 cents per share, a year
earlier, when the bank had taken a near $2 billion charge for
litigation and restructuring costs.
Adjusting for certain accounting items, Citigroup's net
profit rose 35.7 percent to $4.16 billion, or $1.31 per share.
Revenue fell about 5 percent to $18.69 billion.
Analysts on average had estimated earnings of $1.28 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not
immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru and David Henry in New
York; Editing by Kirti Pandey)