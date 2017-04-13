UPDATE 2-Citi profit beats estimates as fixed-income trading jumps

(Adds details)
April 13 Citigroup Inc reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the bank's fixed-income
trading was boosted by clients adjusting their positions
following rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and changes in the
forex and credit markets.
U.S. banks have been benefiting from a jump in
markets-related revenue following the rate hikes, as well as
elections in Europe and Britain's progress in leaving the
European Union.
A surge in trading activity also helped JPMorgan Chase & Co
, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, report a nearly 17
percent rise in quarterly profit earlier in the day.
"The momentum we saw across many of our businesses towards
the end of last year carried into the first quarter, resulting
in significantly better overall performance than a year ago,"
Citigroup's Chief Executive Michael Corbat said in a statement.
The company reported a 17 percent jump in quarterly profit
to $4.09 billion, or $1.35 per share, beating analysts' average
estimate of $1.24 per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Total revenue rose about 3 percent to $18.12 billion,
topping the average estimate of $17.76 billion.
Revenue from fixed-income trading rose 19 percent to $3.62
billion, while the bank's much smaller equities trading saw
revenue increase 10 percent to $769 million. Gains in
fixed-income trading came with additional volume in interest
rate and credit products, as well as foreign exchange.
Combined, trading revenue jumped about 17 percent, higher
than the "low double-digit" rise that Chief Financial Officer
John Gerspach projected five weeks ago.
Bond market conditions can have a big impact on Citigroup's
bottom line because of its business mix.
In 2016, fixed-income trading and debt underwriting together
produced nearly $16 billion of Citigroup's $70 billion of total
revenue.
The ratio of expenses to revenue was about 58 percent, in
line with the company's goal for this year.
Citigroup said return on tangible equity, a key measure of
profitability, was 8.5 percent, up from 7.3 percent a year
earlier.
In late 2019, the company might reach 10 percent, Gerspach
said in January.
Citigroup's return on tangible equity is dragged down by
accounting for some of its deferred tax assets, or DTAs,
leftover from the financial crisis.
The company's shares were up little changed at $58.40 in
premarket trading.
Through Wednesday's close, the stock had risen about 17
percent since the U.S. presidential elections, but is down 1.6
percent so far this year.
The elections sparked a rally in U.S. bank stocks as
investors bet on lower taxes and easing regulations. But, the
rally is losing momentum as investors scale back expectations
for any quick changes.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru and David Henry in New
York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)