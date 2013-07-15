版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 15日 星期一 20:02 BJT

Citigroup reports 26 pct rise in adjusted quarterly profit

July 15 Citigroup Inc reported a 26 percent rise in adjusted quarterly profit as stronger home prices reduced losses on mortgages and trading revenue rebounded.

Adjusted net income rose to $3.89 billion, or $1.25 per share, in the second quarter, from $3.08 billion, or $1.00 per share, a year earlier, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets said on Monday.

The adjusted results excluded the positive impact of changes in the value of the company's debt.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐