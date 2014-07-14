UPDATE 2-Citi profit helped by better-than-expected fixed-income trading

(Adds details)
By David Henry and Tanya Agrawal
July 14 Citigroup Inc reported a
stronger-than expected adjusted quarterly profit as its
fixed-income business performed ahead of forecasts, and the bank
cleared another hurdle by reaching a $7 billion settlement over
its sale of flawed mortgage securities.
The settlement with the Justice Department was more than
twice what many analysts had expected earlier this year, but it
was less than the $12 billion sought by the government in
negotiations with the bank.
Including a charge of $3.8 billion related to the
settlement, Citi's second-quarter earnings fell 96 percent to
$181 million.
But adjusted net income, which excludes the settlement
charge and some changes to the value of the bank's debt,
amounted to $3.93 billion, or $1.24 per share, compared with
$3.89 billion, or $1.25 per share a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.05 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Citigroup's stock was up 3.5 percent at $48.60 in early
trading on Monday. The shares rose 1.4 percent premarket after
the settlement was announced an hour before the results.
Adjusted revenue from fixed income markets fell 12 percent
to $2.9 billion - a much better outcome than the drop of 20-25
percent that Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach had braced
the market for in May.
Gerspach, in a media call, attributed better-than-expected
performance to eased tensions in Russia and Ukraine during the
latter part of the quarter.
Citigroup's fixed-income results are first to be reported by
a major U.S. investment bank this quarter and are a pointer to
how the others may have fared in that business.
Fixed income trading has slumped amid uncertainty about the
global economy, low volatility as interest rates stay low, and
new rules imposed by regulators to protect the financial system.
Total profit in Citi's investment banking, capital markets
and treasury services businesses fell 16 percent to $4.08
billion.
Adjusted revenue at Citicorp, which houses the bank's main
continuing businesses, fell 5 percent to $17.9 billion.
Overall adjusted revenue fell 3 percent to $19.38 billion.
PROFIT FOR CITI HOLDINGS
Citi Holdings, which holds the bank's portfolio of troubled
assets left over from the financial crisis, reported its first
profit since it was created in the wake of the financial crisis.
The unit had an adjusted profit of $244 million, compared
with a loss of $591 million a year earlier.
Citigroup has been trying to reduce expenses at the same
time that it has had to spend more to satisfy regulators by
upgrading its risk controls and safeguards against money
laundering through its accounts.
But overall adjusted expenses fell just 3 percent.
JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc
report results on Tuesday, followed by Bank of America
Corp on Wednesday and Morgan Stanley Thursday.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and David Henry; Editing by Ted
Kerr)