UPDATE 4-Citigroup sets aside $600 mln more to cover legal costs

* Revises down third-qtr net income to $2.84 bln from $3.44
bln
* Says adjustment due to "rapidly evolving regulatory
inquiries"
* Shares down 1.5 pct after the bell
(Adds detail about reasons for added expense, paragraph 10)
By David Henry and Ankur Banerjee
Oct 30 Citigroup Inc said it was setting
aside an extra $600 million to cover legal expenses in the third
quarter due to "rapidly evolving regulatory inquiries," while
also disclosing that it was subject to foreign exchange market
probes.
Citigroup is one of six major banks that are expected to
settle with Britain's Financial Conduct Authority by
mid-November over allegations that the banks manipulated foreign
exchange markets.
The banks are aiming to settle for a total of around 1.5
billion pounds sterling, or $2.42 billion, sources have told
Reuters. Barclays Plc, another of the six banks,
said on Thursday it had set aside 500 million pounds for the
third quarter to cover potential fines.
Big banks have paid billions of dollars in recent years to
settle investigations into their mortgage lending, commodities
and interest-rate trading, and a wide range of other activities.
Authorities have broadly been trying to hold banks accountable
for the excesses that led to the financial crisis.
While the legal costs have hit profits, weighed on share
prices, and consumed management time, they have not forced banks
to raise money by issuing shares, and are not expected to.
Citigroup, for example, is likely to make nearly $28 billion
in pre-tax profits over the next five quarters, way more than
enough to cover heightened legal expenses, according to analysts
at Bernstein Research.
The bank's shares fell 2 percent to $52.05 in extended
trading after it revised down its third-quarter net income to
$2.84 billion from the $3.44 billion it had posted on Oct. 14.
On a per-share basis, Citigroup adjusted its profit to 88
cents for the quarter. It had earlier reported a profit of $1.07
per share.
Like most banks, Citigroup does not disclose how much money
it has set aside to cover legal costs that it can dip into in
the future, known as its "reserves." Bernstein Research analysts
estimated before Thursday's announcement that Citigroup's
remaining reserves were about $2.5 billion at the end of
September.
Citigroup did not say specifically that the additional legal
expenses were recognized in anticipation of a settlement of the
foreign exchange probes.
MORE POSSIBLE SETTLEMENTS
After announcing the additional legal expense on Thursday,
Citigroup said in a quarterly filing with the Securities and
Exchange Commission that its estimate of possible legal costs in
excess of its litigation reserves was about $5 billion, the same
as it estimated for the end of the previous quarter and for
year-end.
Citigroup faces additional possible settlements. Federal
authorities are investigating possible money laundering through
Citigroup's Banamex USA unit, for example. The Mexican part of
the Banamex business has been beset by multiple problems in the
last few years, including fraudulent loans and rogue trading.
Citigroup said in the filing that it was cooperating fully
with investigations into its foreign exchange business in
Britain, the United States, and elsewhere.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Ankur Banerjee in
Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Robin Paxton, Dan
Wilchins, Andrew Hay and David Gregorio)