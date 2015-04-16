Citigroup profit jumps as legal, restructuring costs fall

April 16 Citigroup Inc, the third biggest
U.S. bank by assets, reported a 16 percent jump in quarterly
profit on Thursday as legal and restructuring costs plunged.
Citi has been cutting costs and simplifying its structure by
selling retail operations in a number of countries, shrinking
its U.S. branch network and selling non-core businesses.
The bank's adjusted net income rose to $4.82 billion, or
$1.52 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $4.15
billion, or $1.30 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.39 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It was not immediately clear if the figures reported were
comparable.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Anil D'Silva in
Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)