UPDATE 3-Citigroup wins in workers' 401(k) stock drop appeal

* Workers claimed Citigroup hid subprime mortgage exposure
* More than 153,000 workers enrolled in retirement plans
* Plaintiffs disappointed in 2-1 decision, expect appeal
* McGraw-Hill wins similar case in same court
(Adds Citigroup comment, details from decision)
By Jonathan Stempel
Oct 19 Citigroup Inc (C.N) is not liable to
thousands of workers who said it should not have offered bank
stock in its retirement plans because it knew its subprime
mortgage exposure made that stock a bad investment, a federal
appeals court said.
A divided 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York on
Wednedsay rejected compensation for workers who said they
suffered big losses in their 401(k) plans as Citigroup's share
price fell 52 percent from Jan. 1, 2007 to Jan. 15, 2008, when
it reported an $18.1 billion subprime-related loss.
The 2nd Circuit separately upheld the dismissal of a
similar case against McGraw-Hill Cos MHP.N, the financial
services and education publisher and owner of credit rating
agency Standard & Poor's.
Both cases were brought under the federal Employee
Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA).
The Citigroup case was brought on behalf of roughly 153,000
workers in the United States and Puerto Rico with 401(k) plans,
tens of thousands of whom collectively held about $2.14 billion
of Citigroup stock in those plans at the start of 2007.
They accused Citigroup of consistently downplaying its
exposure to subprime mortgages and other toxic debt, causing
hundreds of millions of dollars of losses for the tens of
thousands of workers who owned bank stock in their 401(k)s.
More than three dozen individuals were also sued, including
former Chief Executive Officer Charles Prince and former senior
adviser Robert Rubin.
NOT "DIRE" ENOUGH
But writing for a 2-1 majority, Circuit Judge John Walker
said the workers did not show that the defendants "either knew
or should have known that Citigroup was in the sort of dire
situation that required them to override plan terms in order to
limit participants' investments in Citigroup stock."
He said Citigroup did not abuse its discretion in offering
the stock and had no duty to disclose nonpublic information
about how it expected the stock to perform.
The Citigroup decision upheld a 2009 ruling by U.S.
District Judge Sidney Stein in Manhattan, and prompted a strong
dissent from Circuit Judge Chester Straub.
Straub called the decision an "alarming dilution" of
federal law governing retirement plans and said it left no
legal remedy for workers who lost years of savings by investing
in Citigroup's 401(k) plans, at the bank's "cajoling."
APPEAL LIKELY IN CITIGROUP CASE
"We're very disappointed with the decision," said Marc
Machiz, a lawyer for the plaintiffs. "The majority opinion will
make it almost impossible to address abuses in companies'
management of company stock options in 401(k) plans. Judge
Straub's strong and forceful dissent should be the law." He
expects to ask the full 2nd Circuit to rehear the case.
Citigroup spokeswoman Anu Ahluwalia said the bank was
pleased with the decision.
The McGraw-Hill decision upheld a 2010 ruling by U.S.
District Judge Richard Sullivan in Manhattan.
Edwin Mills, a lawyer for the plaintiffs in that case, did
not immediately return a call seeking comment.
The Citigroup lawsuit is part of a variety of shareholder
and bondholder litigation against the third-largest U.S. bank,
whose losses led to $45 billion of federal bailouts. Stein
oversees much of that litigation.
Citigroup stock now trades at close to 95 percent below its
level at the start of 2007, reflecting a reverse stock split.
The cases are In re: Citigroup ERISA Litigation, 2d U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 09-3804; and Gearren et al v.
McGraw-Hill Cos et al in the same court, Nos. 10-792 and
10-934.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by Gerald
E. McCormick, Lisa Von Ahn, Dave Zimmerman)