Citigroup reduces executive's pay, cites issues at Mexico unit

March 12 Citigroup Inc has reduced the
annual compensation high-ranking executive Manuel Medina-Mora
following problems with controls at the Mexico subsidiary he
oversees.
Medina-Mora, 63 and co-president of Citigroup, was paid $9.5
million in total compensation for 2013, according to a proxy
statement filed by the company on Wednesday. That was down from
the $11 million he received for 2012, that was reported in last
year's filing.
The latest filing said that a factor in Medina-Mora's pay
was control issues at Banamex USA. Last year, regulators
sanctioned that unit of Citigroup's Mexican bank for lax
controls against money laundering. The same unit is the subject
of a federal criminal investigation over money laundering,
Citigroup disclosed earlier this month.
Citigroup's board of directors, which issued the filing
ahead of it the company's annual meeting April 22, also said it
may cut 2014 pay and claw back some prior compensation because
of a $400 million loan fraud at Banamex in Mexico that was
disclosed Feb. 28.
Medina-Mora declined to comment through a Citigroup
spokesman.