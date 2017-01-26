SEC says Citigroup paying $18 mln for overbilling clients

BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
WASHINGTON Jan 26 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday that Citigroup Global Markets agreed to pay $18.3 million to settle charges that it overbilled investment advisory clients and misplaced client contracts.
The SEC said in a statement it found that at least 60,000 advisory clients of the Citigroup Inc unit were overcharged some $18 million in fees because of failures to confirm the accuracy of billing rates in its computer systems compared to rates in client contracts and other documents.
Citigroup also improperly collected fees while client accounts were suspended, the SEC said, adding that the billing errors occurred during a 15-year period and that the clients had since been reimbursed. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Eric Walsh)
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.