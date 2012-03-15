UPDATE 3-SEC, Citigroup may win appeal in fraud case

* No reason to doubt SEC on public interest--2nd Circuit
* Judge Rakoff had rejected $285 mln accord in November
* SEC, Citigroup pleased; Rakoff has no comment
By Jonathan Stempel and Aruna Viswanatha
March 15 A federal appeals court stopped
just short of throwing out a judge's controversial rejection of
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's $285 million fraud
settlement with Citigroup Inc over mortgage investments.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals chastised U.S.
District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan, saying there was "no
reason to doubt" the SEC's determination that the Oct. 19
settlement was in the public interest.
Rakoff threw out the settlement on Nov. 28, saying the
failure to require Citigroup to admit or deny the SEC charges
left him no way to know whether the settlement was fair.
His opinion threatened to undermine the SEC's decades-long
practice in reaching settlements.
While saying it needed further arguments, the 2nd Circuit
said "the SEC and Citigroup have made a strong showing of
likelihood of success" in getting Rakoff's decision overturned,
clearing the way for a settlement. It put lower court
proceedings on hold, throwing a scheduled July trial in doubt.
The settlement was intended to resolve civil charges that
Citigroup sold $1 billion of risky mortgage-linked securities in
2007 without telling investors that it was betting against the
debt, and causing investors more than $700 million of losses.
In its decision, a three-judge appeals court panel faulted
Rakoff for appearing to overstep his authority, and for
overlooking the possibility that Citigroup had done nothing
wrong and would never have settled had it been required to admit
liability.
Rakoff "believed it was a bad policy, which disserved the
public interest, for the SEC to allow Citigroup to settle"
without addressing the issue of liability, the 2nd Circuit panel
said. "It is not, however, the proper function of federal courts
to dictate policy to executive administrative agencies."
The panel also said requiring an admission of liability
might even hurt the public interest, because it "would in most
cases undermine any chance for compromise."
PAYING ATTENTION?
Thursday's decision "begs the question of whether these
judges paid any attention to the role both institutions played
in the recent financial crisis," said Frank Partnoy, a professor
at the University of San Diego School of Law.
"It is a major setback for anyone who thought the courts
might stand up for the rights of investors when the SEC does
not," he added.
Rakoff has long been a thorn to the SEC, and has tried to
ensure that settling companies are punished for activity that
harms investors, and also that they mend their ways.
In 2009, he rejected a proposed $33 million settlement
between the agency and Bank of America Corp over the
takeover of Merrill Lynch. He later half-heartedly approved a
reworked accord.
Because the SEC and Citigroup are on the same side, the
appeals court asked a courthouse clerk to appoint someone to
argue on appeal for upholding Rakoff's opinion.
"The 2nd Circuit has laid a tough path for whomever is
appointed," said Jayne Barnard, a professor at William & Mary
Law School. "It will be an interesting exercise but the court
seems unimpressed by Judge Rakoff's reasoning so far."
Rakoff is sitting with the 2nd Circuit this week to hear
other cases. A clerk said the judge had no comment on Thursday's
decision.
In afternoon trading, Citigroup shares were up $1.13, or 3.2
percent, at $36.34 on the New York Stock Exchange.
SEC, CITIGROUP PLEASED
Citigroup and the SEC said they were pleased with Thursday's
decision.
"We agree to settlements when the terms reflect what we
reasonably believe we could obtain if we prevailed at trial,
without the risk of delay and uncertainty that comes with
litigation," said Robert Khuzami, the SEC's enforcement chief.
"Equally important, this settlement approach preserves resources
that we can use to stop other frauds and protect other victims."
In his biting November opinion, Rakoff said that approving a
settlement without knowing the underlying facts was wrong. "An
application of judicial power that does not rest on facts is
worse than mindless, it is inherently dangerous," he wrote.
The judge also called the $285 million payout, including
restitution and a $95 million fine, "pocket change" for the
third-largest U.S. bank, and said by settling the SEC appeared
more interested in a "quick headline."
CARTE BLANCHE
Lynn Stout, a professor at Cornell Law School, called the
2nd Circuit's response "somewhat shocking."
"The 2nd Circuit appears to be giving the SEC carte blanche
in deciding what is in the public interest in settling cases
against financial institutions," she said. "This is especially
troubling as the SEC is a party itself to the settlement."
Other major banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc
and JPMorgan Chase & Co in the last two years also
reached large settlements with the SEC without admitting
wrongdoing.
One Citigroup employee, Brian Stoker, was also charged by
the SEC in the case, and has contested those charges. He was not
a party in Thursday's appeal.
Thursday's panel included Circuit Judges John Walker, Pierre
Leval and Rosemary Pooler. Walker was appointed to the bench by
President George H.W. Bush, and Leval and Pooler by President
Bill Clinton. Rakoff was also appointed to the bench by Clinton.
The case is SEC v. Citigroup Global Markets Inc, 2nd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 11-5227.