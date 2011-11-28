FACTBOX-Judge's order blocking Citigroup-SEC settlement

Nov 28 A federal judge blocked Citigroup Inc's
(C.N) proposed $285 million settlement over the sale of toxic
mortgage debt, excoriating the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission over how it reaches corporate fraud settlements.
Following are excerpts from U.S. District Judge Jed
Rakoff's order:
* "Although this would appear to be tantamount to an
allegation of knowing and fraudulent intent ("scienter," in the
lingo of securities law), the S.E.C., for reasons of its own,
chose to charge Citigroup only with negligence...
* "...the Court concludes, regretfully, that the proposed
Consent Judgment is neither fair, nor reasonable, nor adequate,
nor in the public interest.
* "...when a public agency asks a court to become its
partner in enforcement by imposing wide-ranging injunctive
remedies on a defendant, enforced by the formidable judicial
power of contempt, the court, and the public, need some
knowledge of what the underlying facts are: for otherwise, the
court becomes a mere handmaiden to a settlement privately
negotiated on the basis of unknown facts, while the public is
deprived of ever knowing the truth in a matter of obvious
public importance.
* "Here, the S.E.C.'s long-standing policy -- hallowed by
history, but not by reason -- of allowing defendants to enter
into Consent Judgments without admitting or denying the
underlying allegations, deprives the Court of even the most
minimal assurance that the substantial injunctive relief it is
being asked to impose has any basis in fact.
* "The S.E.C., by contrast, took the position that, because
Citigroup did not expressly deny the allegations, the Court,
and the public, somehow knew the truth of the allegations ...
This is wrong as a matter of law and unpersuasive as a matter
of fact. As a matter of law, an allegation that is neither
admitted nor denied is simply that, an allegation. It has no
evidentiary value and no collateral estoppel effect.
* "It is precisely for this reason that the Second Circuit
held long ago ... that 'a consent judgment between a federal
agency and a private corporation which is not the result of an
actual adjudication of any of the issues ... cannot be used as
evidence in subsequent litigation.'
* "If the allegations of the Complaint are true, this is a
very good deal for Citigroup; and, even if they are untrue, it
is a mild and modest cost of doing business.
* "In any event, this still leaves the defrauded investors
substantially short-changed.
* "An application of judicial power that does not rest on
facts is worse than mindless, it is inherently dangerous. The
injunctive power of the judiciary is not a free roving remedy
to be invoked at the whim of a regulatory agency, even with the
consent of the regulated.
* "Finally, in any case like this that touches on the
transparency of financial markets whose gyrations have so
depressed our economy and debilitated our lives, there is an
overriding public interest in knowing the truth."
(Compiled by Paritosh Bansal)