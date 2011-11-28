FACTBOX-Judge's order blocking Citigroup-SEC settlement

Nov 28 A federal judge blocked Citigroup Inc's (C.N) proposed $285 million settlement over the sale of toxic mortgage debt, excoriating the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over how it reaches corporate fraud settlements. [ID:nN1E7AR0YY]

Following are excerpts from U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff's order:

(Click here for the order.)

* "Although this would appear to be tantamount to an allegation of knowing and fraudulent intent ("scienter," in the lingo of securities law), the S.E.C., for reasons of its own, chose to charge Citigroup only with negligence...

* "...the Court concludes, regretfully, that the proposed Consent Judgment is neither fair, nor reasonable, nor adequate, nor in the public interest.

* "...when a public agency asks a court to become its partner in enforcement by imposing wide-ranging injunctive remedies on a defendant, enforced by the formidable judicial power of contempt, the court, and the public, need some knowledge of what the underlying facts are: for otherwise, the court becomes a mere handmaiden to a settlement privately negotiated on the basis of unknown facts, while the public is deprived of ever knowing the truth in a matter of obvious public importance.

* "Here, the S.E.C.'s long-standing policy -- hallowed by history, but not by reason -- of allowing defendants to enter into Consent Judgments without admitting or denying the underlying allegations, deprives the Court of even the most minimal assurance that the substantial injunctive relief it is being asked to impose has any basis in fact.

* "The S.E.C., by contrast, took the position that, because Citigroup did not expressly deny the allegations, the Court, and the public, somehow knew the truth of the allegations ... This is wrong as a matter of law and unpersuasive as a matter of fact. As a matter of law, an allegation that is neither admitted nor denied is simply that, an allegation. It has no evidentiary value and no collateral estoppel effect.

* "It is precisely for this reason that the Second Circuit held long ago ... that 'a consent judgment between a federal agency and a private corporation which is not the result of an actual adjudication of any of the issues ... cannot be used as evidence in subsequent litigation.'

* "If the allegations of the Complaint are true, this is a very good deal for Citigroup; and, even if they are untrue, it is a mild and modest cost of doing business.

* "In any event, this still leaves the defrauded investors substantially short-changed.

* "An application of judicial power that does not rest on facts is worse than mindless, it is inherently dangerous. The injunctive power of the judiciary is not a free roving remedy to be invoked at the whim of a regulatory agency, even with the consent of the regulated.

* "Finally, in any case like this that touches on the transparency of financial markets whose gyrations have so depressed our economy and debilitated our lives, there is an overriding public interest in knowing the truth." (Compiled by Paritosh Bansal)