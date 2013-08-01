U.S. judge approves Citigroup $590 mln settlement

BRIEF-Consolidated Communications and FairPoint shareholders approve merger
March 28 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
NEW YORK Aug 1 A U.S. judge gave final approval Thursday to a $590 million settlement by Citigroup Inc, resolving a shareholder lawsuit accusing the bank of hiding tens of billions of dollars of toxic mortgage assets.
But U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein in Manhattan, who had previously questioned the fairness of the settlement, awarded substantially lower fees and expenses than sought by the plaintiffs lawyers.
The lead plaintiffs' lawyers will receive $73.6 million instead of the roughly $100 million they had requested.
March 28 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
* Retained Cypress Group to manage company's previously announced portfolio optimization initiative
March 28 U.S. Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill sought on Tuesday details from the nation's top opioid drugmakers on their sales and marketing practices, as lawmakers step up efforts to tackle the country's deadly opioid crisis.