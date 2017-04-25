版本:
Citigroup shareholder meeting briefly interrupted by protesters

NEW YORK, April 25 The Citigroup Inc annual shareholder meeting was briefing interrupted by protesters beating a drum and calling for divestitures from resource extraction businesses.

Citigroup Chairman Mike O'Neill and Chief Executive Mike Corbat waited quietly and the protesters left the meeting room peacefully within 10 minutes. (Reporting by David Henry in New York)
