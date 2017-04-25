UPDATE 2-Citi meeting protest prompts apology on pipeline finance steps

(Adds investment background, protest at Wells Fargo meeting,
By David Henry
NEW YORK, April 25 A brief, noisy protest by
drum-beating young adults at Citigroup's annual shareholder
meeting on Tuesday evolved into an orderly exchange between an
older tribal woman and the bank's two top executives, who
conceded it had approved investments in a North Dakota pipeline
too quickly.
"We wish we could have a do-over on this," Chairman Mike
O'Neill said after hearing from Casey Camp-Horinek, a council
woman for the Ponca Nation. She asked the executives to pardon
the disruption from younger protesters who were concerned about
environmental damage from the pipeline and shale oil.
Citigroup is one of four lead banks in a group of 17 which
have provided project financing for the Dakota Access Pipeline.
The pipeline crosses land of the Standing Rock Sioux whose
members are concerned about possible ground water contamination
if the pipeline breaks.
In January, U.S. President Donald Trump signed orders
smoothing the path for the pipeline in a move to expand energy
infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration
environmental actions.
Chief Executive Mike Corbat said Citigroup had not given
enough early consideration to the concerns of the indigenous
people. But now, he said, Citigroup could do more to protect the
environment by keeping its investments.
"We made the decision that we are a better force for good at
the table than away from the table," Corbat said. "We don't
think it is the right thing to simply sell these and walk away."
Camp-Horinek thanked the men for listening and spoke with
them and Corbat's wife, Donna, after the meeting.
O'Neill and Corbat had waited quietly during the drumbeating
and resumed the meeting after the protesters walked out
peacefully after an interruption of less than 10 minutes.
Wells Fargo & Co's shareholder meeting, which was
held at the same time in Florida, resulted in repeated
interruptions.
That meeting went into a brief recess after a shareholder
made what Chairman Stephen Sanger called a "physical approach"
toward a board member and was removed.
At the Citigroup meeting in New York, shareholders
overwhelmingly voted in favor of the company's annual
compensation of executives and sided with directors in rejecting
a call for a special study of breaking up the big bank.
In the so-called "say-on-pay" referendum, more than 95
percent of votes were cast to approve 2016 compensation awards,
according to a preliminary count announced by the company.
Only about 2.5 percent of votes favored a breakup study of the
bank, which is the fourth biggest in the United States by
assets.
The compensation endorsement was far stronger than the 63.6
percent approval at the 2016 annual meeting. Directors,
disappointed that support was so weak last year, reviewed
compensation practices and made changes after meeting with
institutional investors and proxy voting advisory firms.
