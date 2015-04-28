Citigroup shareholders endorse executive pay

NEW YORK, April 28 Citigroup Inc
shareholders overwhelmingly approved a resolution endorsing the
company's executive pay for this past year at the company's
annual meeting on Tuesday.
The measure won 84 percent support, according to a
preliminary tally, the company said. Shareholders turned down
proposals that were opposed by the company and that had called
for more disclosure of spending for lobbying government
officials and more reporting on stock vesting for employees who
leave for government posts.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York)