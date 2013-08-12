Smith Barney fund investors to settle case for $4.95 mln

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 12 Mutual fund investors have
reached a $4.95 million settlement in a long-running lawsuit
accusing a former executive of brokerage Smith Barney of
defrauding them out of fee discounts.
The proposed settlement, disclosed in papers filed late
Friday in U.S. District Court in New York, would resolve claims
against former Smith Barney senior vice president Lewis Daidone
and Citigroup Inc, which owned the brokerage at the time
of the events.
Citigroup had previously been dismissed from the case but is
listed as covered by the settlement.
The accord, which requires a judge's approval, stems from an
eight-year-old case over an alleged practice in which Smith
Barney received kickbacks for providing back-office services to
mutual funds, bringing in more than $100 million in profits for
Citigroup.
Citigroup agreed to pay $208 million in May 2005 to resolve
a related civil fraud case brought by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
Three months later, investors in the funds filed their own
lawsuit, which continued even after the SEC in 2010 distributed
more than $100 million to fund investors.
In August 2012, U.S. District Judge William Pauley tossed
all the claims investors asserted against Citigroup, Smith
Barney and former Citigroup Asset Management Chief Executive
Thomas Jones. He allowed some claims to continue against
Daidone.
In March, Pauley granted class certification to investors
who between September 11, 2000, and June 24, 2004, bought or
sold shares in 17 Smith Barney funds whose prospectuses Daidone
had signed.
The lawsuit said the bank created an in-house transfer agent
for the funds called Citicorp Trust Bank, which replaced the
previous transfer agent, First Data Investor Service Group,
after its contract expired in 1999.
The investors contended that while Citicorp Trust Bank was
nominally in charge of providing transfer agent services, it
subcontracted the bulk of the work to First Data for lower fees
than it previously charged. The investors alleged that Citi then
kept the savings for itself rather than passing them on to the
funds.
The investors accused Daidone, who had been among those who
convinced the funds' boards to replace First Data, of failing to
disclose the scheme in regulatory filings he signed.
The settlement would resolve the last claims against Daidone
stemming from the alleged fraud. The SEC sued him and another
executive in a separate case in 2005, but a federal judge
dismissed that case in February 2007.
Neither a lawyer for Daidone nor for the plaintiffs
immediately responded to requests for comment. A spokeswoman for
Citigroup declined comment.
The class action had a peculiar procedural history. In
September 2011, Pauley, citing "epic failures" by both sides in
the litigation, removed an Illinois pension fund as lead
plaintiff after finding out it never owned shares at issue in
the case.
The judge subsequently appointed a new lead plaintiff, David
Zagunis, as well as new counsel from the law firms WeissLaw and
Stull, Stull & Brody.
The lawsuit predates a joint venture between Citigroup and
and Morgan Stanley over Smith Barney. Morgan Stanley said
in June it would buy the 35 percent of Smith Barney it did not
already own from Citigroup for $4.7 billion.
The case is In re: Smith Barney Transfer Agent Litigation,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
05-07583.