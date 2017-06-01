Citi to boost services for South Korean firms overseas

HONG KONG, June 1 Citigroup Inc said on
Thursday it planned to bolster its institutional banking
offerings to South Korean companies in overseas markets with the
setting up of new desks in Vietnam and the Czech Republic this
year.
Citi has desks in Asia and other regions for large companies
based in China, South Korea, India and Taiwan, which provide
services across areas including cash management, capital
markets, hedging and trade finance.
Citi currently operates South Korea desks in seven locations
including Shanghai, Beijing, Singapore, Moscow, London and New
York, providing institutional banking services to Korean
multi-national clients, it said.
It will open two more this year - one in Hanoi in July and
one in Prague in September - as South Korean companies look to
expand their footprint in different parts of the world.
South Korea has emerged as an unexpected hot spot for
initial public offerings this year, shooting up to the third
most-active market in the world despite political upheaval and
diplomatic tensions with neighbours.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Christopher
Cushing)