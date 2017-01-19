Citigroup unit to pay $25 mln over "spoofing" in U.S. Treasury futures

BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals enters into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals - on May 25, co entered into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. - SEC filing
WASHINGTON Jan 19 A unit of Citigroup Inc will pay a $25 million fine to settle civil charges that the bank "spoofed" the U.S. Treasury futures market by placing orders and bids with the intent to cancel them, U.S. derivatives regulators said Thursday.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said that Citigroup was also settling related charges that it failed to diligently supervise its employees in connection with the spoofed orders.
The bank settled the case without admitting or denying the charges. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
* Superior Gold Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results