Three top Citi execs could be ousted if bank fails 'stress test'-FT

March 1 Three top Citigroup executives including
Chief Executive Officer Mike Corbat will face "strong pressure"
from investors to step down if the bank fails a critical "stress
test" by the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Financial Times reported
on Sunday, citing two senior sources at the company.
The Fed rejected Citi's plans for dividends and stock
buybacks last year after the bank failed an annual "stress
test," a health check that measures how banks would hold up in a
hypothetical crisis.
If the bank were to fail again, Corbat would face pressure
from investors to leave, along with Chief Financial Officer John
Gerspach and Brian Leach, head of franchise risk and strategy,
the Financial Times reported, citing two executives who spoke
separately and anonymously. (goo.gl/Woj6Oc)
Citi's board would also have little sympathy for the three
top executives if the bank was to fail another stress test, the
Financial Times reported, citing analysts.
A Citi spokesman could not be immediately reached by
Reuters.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)