Citigroup now understands next stress test requirements, CFO says

NEW YORK Nov 13 Citigroup Inc for the
first time understands requirements for the next Federal Reserve
stress test of its capital thanks to the most complete
instructions yet from the regulators, chief financial officer
John Gerspach said on Thursday.
Gerspach, speaking at an investor conference, said this is
"the first time leading into the test that we actually
understood what the Fed is looking for."
In March Citigroup failed in its last annual bid to the Fed
for permission to use capital to buy back stock and pay higher
dividends. The failure, the second for the company, has hurt
Citigroup shares and put pressure on executives.
Gerspach said regulators have been helpful recently in
written descriptions and in conversations about what the bank
must do to show it has the strength to distribute capital and
still withstand economic stress.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York)