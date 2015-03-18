Citigroup sues ex-Goldman partners' firm over Swiss franc losses

| NEW YORK, March 18
NEW YORK, March 18 Citigroup Inc has sued
a Connecticut firm founded by two former Goldman Sachs partners
for $25 million over losses incurred during the unexpected surge
in the Swiss franc in January.
The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court on Friday,
accused Tormar Associates LLC of breach of contract for failing
to pay the amount of collateral it allegedly owed following a
significant loss betting the wrong way on the Swiss franc.
Ron Marks, a co-founder of Tormar Associates, in a statement
issued on Wednesday called Citigroup's claims "inaccurate." He
accused the bank itself of breaching contracts and of seeking to
hold Tormar to blame for "self-inflicted" losses.
"Had Citibank taken an appropriate approach, as required by
our agreements, and worked with us, neither Citibank nor Tormar
would have suffered any losses, as the positions quickly and
inevitably rebounded in value," he said.
Danielle Romero-Apsilos, a Citigroup spokeswoman, said the
bank stood by its complaint and called any suggestion it acted
inappropriately "baseless."
The case came amid continued fallout from the January
decision by the Swiss central bank to change its policy and
allow the franc to trade freely against the euro.
The franc soared as much as 38 percent against the dollar
following that unexpected move, hurting brokers and clients that
were positioned incorrectly.
Currency broker FXCM Inc took a $300 million rescue
loan from Leucadia National Corp to keep operating, and
hedge fund firm Everest Capital shuttered its largest fund after
major Swiss franc losses.
Based in Stamford, Connecticut, Tormar Associates is the
joint family office of Marks and partner John Tormondsen, both
of whom previously worked at Goldman Sachs before joining hedge
funds and later founding the firm in 2003.
In its complaint, Citigroup said that on Jan. 15, when the
Swiss central bank made its announcement, Tormar had been
betting the Swiss franc would fall against other currencies.
Citigroup said the franc's surge triggered an obligation by
Tormar to post $29 million in additional capital, which it said
it could not do.
Tormar instead unwound its position, owing ultimately $35
million, minus $10 million in collateral it previously posted,
Citigroup said.
The case is Citibank, N.A., v. Tormar, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, 15-01932.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond and Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York;
Editing by Noeleen Walder and Dan Grebler)