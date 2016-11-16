UPDATE 1-Citigroup CFO says U.S. tax rate cut could bring $4 bln charge

(Adds stock change since election, background)
NEW YORK Nov 16 If federal corporate tax rates
decline 20 percent under President-elect Donald Trump, Citigroup
Inc may have to take a $4 billion charge to profits to
reflect lower values for its deferred tax assets, the bank's
chief financial officer said on Wednesday.
However, a charge of that size and nature would not hurt the
amount of capital that Citigroup reports to regulators under
rules designed to ensure the soundness of banks, CFO John
Gerspach said at an investor conference that was webcast.
After the U.S. election results last week were viewed by
Wall Street as increasing the chances of lower tax rates, the
KBW bank stock index climbed 13.6 percent through Tuesday
while Citigroup shares rose 11.1 percent.
Analysts have said that Citigroup has lagged other bank
stocks partly because of the chance that tax reform would reduce
the value of the company's deferred tax assets.
A corporate tax rate of 28 percent would amount to a 20
percent reduction from current rates, Gerspach said.
Citigroup has $45 billion of deferred tax assets, far more
than any other U.S. bank. They are largely left over from the
tax treatment of losses during the financial crisis. The bank
had used up about $10 billion in the last four years.
Gerspach called the estimated $4 billion charge part of a
"rough, top-level assessment" of consequences of possible tax
reforms.
If tax reforms were to make a big change in the treatment of
liabilities outside of the United States, the bank might have to
take a charge of as much as $12 billion and report a $4 billion
reduction in regulatory capital, he said.
"There are a lot of moving pieces," Gerspach said. "To the
extent these changes were implemented over time, those impacts
would likely be lower."
Citigroup expects its capital markets business in the fourth
quarter to be "meaningfully better" than a year earlier, but
down seasonally from the third quarter, Jamie Forese, chief
executive for the Institutional Clients Group, said at the
conference.
Citigroup shares fell 1.7 percent early Wednesday afternoon,
slightly less than the 2 percent decline in the KBW index.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe and Richard Chang)