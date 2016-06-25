Citigroup working on 'technical issue' that leaves accounts frozen

EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 16)
BRUSSELS, Jan 16 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
June 24 Citigroup Inc said on Friday it was working to fix a technical issue, after customers took to social media to complain that they could not access their accounts remotely.
"We are working to resolve a technical issue and appreciate your patience," Citigroup's customer service Twitter account said in replies to multiple complaints.
Bloomberg reported the news first.
A Bloomberg reporter spoke with four people at a bank branch on Manhattan's Upper East Side who said debit cards did not work at the ATM there. (bloom.bg/296tSVr)
Citigroup was not immediately available for further comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
PARIS, Jan 16 Burkina Faso estimates it will produce 750,000 tonnes of raw cotton in the 2016/17 season, up from the previous harvest of 600,000 tonnes, the country's agriculture minister said on Monday.
CAPE TOWN, Jan 16 U.S. auto-maker Ford will recall 4,500 Kuga SUVs sold in South Africa after dozens of reports of the vehicles catching fire spontaneously, the head of the company's South Africa unit said on Monday.