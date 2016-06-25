Citigroup working on 'technical issue' that leaves accounts frozen

June 24 Citigroup Inc said on Friday it was working to fix a technical issue, after customers took to social media to complain that they could not access their accounts remotely.

"We are working to resolve a technical issue and appreciate your patience," Citigroup's customer service Twitter account said in replies to multiple complaints.

Bloomberg reported the news first.

A Bloomberg reporter spoke with four people at a bank branch on Manhattan's Upper East Side who said debit cards did not work at the ATM there. (bloom.bg/296tSVr)

