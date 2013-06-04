INSIGHT-Corbat faces ghost of Weill's deals in Citi's machines

| June 4
June 4 When Vikram Pandit was abruptly ousted as
Citigroup Inc's chief executive late last year, senior
bank employees speculated for weeks about who would follow him
out the door.
Chief Operating Officer John Havens had already left with
Pandit, and the employees bet the new CEO, Michael Corbat, would
push out other Pandit loyalists. High on their list was Don
Callahan, who headed operations and technology.
But when Corbat named his new team in January, he kept
Callahan, albeit in a reduced role. People familiar with the
matter said Callahan survived because he oversees an effort
critical to both Corbat and bank regulators - simplifying and
standardizing thousands of Citigroup's information technology
systems. The process, which ramped up in the aftermath of the
financial crisis, will take at least two more years to complete,
they said.
Corbat's choice highlights how some 15 years after Sanford
"Sandy" Weill merged Travelers Group and Citicorp to create
Citigroup, the bank is still trying to integrate all its
operations. For example, it still uses different account opening
procedures and systems in different countries.
If Callahan gets it right, Citigroup will better track risks
and satisfy U.S. regulators who have been pressing it to improve
its systems for more than 10 years, and will more efficiently
sell products to retail, corporate, and institutional customers.
It will help bring down costs and raise revenue, potentially
adding $750 million to annual profits starting in 2015 from
improvements in consumer banking alone.
The bank spends around $18 billion a year - or about a third
of its operating expenses - on operations and technology,
including facilities, systems and hardware, making it a major
area of concern for the board as well, two sources said. The
board is considering hiring a new director with technology
expertise to help monitor and assess management's efforts, they
said.
Citigroup spokeswoman Shannon Bell said that the bank is
simpler than it was before the financial crisis, having sold
more than 60 businesses and $800 billion of assets that were not
central to its strategy.
"We have worked diligently to integrate and modernize or
replace legacy systems while investing in their safety and
soundness," Bell said. "The continued integration and
consolidation of our technology platforms will improve
productivity and client service across the company, improving
results for all stakeholders."
Weill, who retired as Citigroup CEO in 2003 and as chairman
in 2006, told Reuters he was tireless in integrating companies
he acquired.
Over about a dozen years, Weill built Citigroup into the
largest U.S. bank, starting with a small consumer lending
company in Baltimore and using it as a platform for a series of
mergers and acquisitions with companies, including Primerica and
Travelers.
"I don't want to sound cocky, but I think I managed it
(Citigroup) very well," he said.
To Citigroup's critics however, its lingering technology
problems are a sign of how the bank is too unwieldy for anyone
to run.
"These institutions are too big and complex to manage
effectively," said Gary Stern, former president of the Federal
Reserve Bank of Minneapolis and co-author of "Too Big to Fail:
The Hazards of Bank Bailouts," a 2004 book policymakers often
cited during the financial crisis.
"It is a daunting challenge to effectively integrate
systems," Stern added.
The technology issues have had a real impact on the bank's
business, current and former executives said. As markets
cratered during the financial crisis, for example, it took days
for the bank to gather data about risks from different trading
desks, according to a person involved in the quest to figure out
the bank's exposure to particular securities, derivatives and
counterparties.
"We were flying blind," said another former executive.
These problems also affected day-to-day operations of the
bank. In 2005, for example, a customer service representative at
a Citibank branch needed to know how to operate 89 different
systems to sell every product the bank offered. At one point,
the bank employed 30 people whose sole job was to help branch
staff reset passwords to these systems, a former official at the
bank said.
Corporate clients complained that they felt like they were
being called on by hundreds of Citigroup sales people, each of
whom was oblivious to the efforts of their colleagues, one of
the former bank officials said.
'TWO OF EVERYTHING'
The systems problems that Citigroup faces are, in varying
degrees, issues for every major U.S. bank, most of which also
arose through acquisitions. JPMorgan Chase & Co, for
example, says it spends more than $8 billion a year on systems
and technology, but generated some $6 billion of trading losses
last year from the "London whale" scandal that were in part due
to flawed valuation systems.
"A lot of these banks have grown through mergers, so they
have a Noah's ark of platforms: they have two of everything and
they have to all come together," said Ray August, a senior
executive at CSC, which helps banks rationalize their systems.
Citigroup's problems may be worse than many of its rivals,
say executives who have worked there and at other major banks.
Shortly after the turn of the century, the Federal Reserve
Bank of New York demanded the bank integrate its credit risk
management systems globally as well as its market risk
management systems, a person familiar with the matter said.
A 2008 report by the New York Fed, that was made public
through the Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission, found that
almost a decade after the huge bank was cobbled together,
Citigroup was still engaging in "significant integration
efforts" in information technology, and characterized the bank's
tech risks as "high."
The New York Fed declined to comment.
ONE BANK, TECHNICALLY
For Citigroup's management, technology is one of its biggest
opportunities to cut costs and win new business, which is where
Callahan comes in. He now oversees bank-wide operations and
technology, and helps ensure that when businesses upgrade or
build their systems, the result is compatible with what the bank
already has.
He is also spearheading a five-year project, known as the
"Global Data Roadmap," to create standards for different
businesses to share information with one another. Citigroup is
more than three years into that project.
Under a separate multi-year effort known as "Project
Rainbow," the bank is moving its retail systems to a common
platform that can be tweaked to fit local laws, but can still
communicate with other parts of the retail business.
Corbat has said technology improvements will be responsible
for much of the targeted efficiency gains in the consumer
businesses. The improvements, a 2015 goal, could add as much as
25 cents per share, or some 6 percent, to the company's 2012
adjusted profits, according to Reuters estimates checked by two
stock analysts. The efficiency goals for the whole company would
bring Citigroup roughly in line with what other banks deliver.
Corbat said at a March investor conference that he is
counting on Project Rainbow.
"Today, for example, we run different account opening
procedures in almost every country," Corbat said. "We have to
ensure that this process is identical for both our customers and
our employees, whether it's happening in New York, Mexico City,
or Warsaw."