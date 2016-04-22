Ex-Citigroup trader McWilliams wins UK unfair dismissal case

LONDON, April 22 (IFR) - A former foreign exchange trader at Citigroup, Carly McWilliams, has won her unfair dismissal claim against the bank.

She is the second former trader to win an unfair dismissal claim against the US bank at a London employment tribunal, after former trader Perry Stimpson won his case in November.

Citigroup said it was disappointed by the tribunal's latest decision but stood by its decision to dismiss McWilliams.

"While we are disappointed by the Employment Tribunal's decision, individual accountability is important to us and for that reason we defended the case in the Tribunal. We expect our employees to adhere to the highest ethical standards and will not tolerate breaches of our code of conduct," it told IFR in a statement.

McWilliams couldn't immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Steve Slater)