UPDATE 2-Citigroup sells stake in Turkey's Akbank for $1.2 bln

* Buyer of stake not disclosed
* Citi says it remains committed to Turkey
* Divestment adds to political risk concerns
(Adds details of Davutoglu trip, background on stake and
sector, bullets)
By David Dolan
ISTANBUL, March 5 Citigroup has sold its
nearly 10 percent stake in Turkey's Akbank for $1.2
billion, the U.S. lender said on Thursday, its latest disposal
of overseas assets to cut costs and boost capital.
New York-based Citi has pared back internationally in recent
years, pulling out of retail banking in Turkey and in
long-established markets such as Japan.
Citi, which had been the second-largest shareholder in
Akbank, said the sale would not have a material impact on its
finances. Akbank is Turkey's fourth-largest listed lender by
assets.
The U.S. bank did not disclose the buyer. Akbank's top
shareholder, industrial conglomerate Sabanci Holdings
, said it had waived its right of refusal to the
stake, adding Citi's offer had been to a "large number" of
potential buyers.
Citi said it remained committed to Turkey, where it aims to
increase corporate and commercial lending and employs more than
500 people.
Still, the sale comes at an inopportune time for Turkish
banking, as overseas investors worry about increased political
interference in the industry.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's warned on Wednesday that
regulatory actions against an Islamic lender, Bank Asya,
illustrated the "potential for political risk, or the perception
of it, to directly or indirectly spill over into the financial
system".
Bank Asya, founded by followers of U.S.-based Islamic cleric
Fethullah Gulen, is at the heart of a power struggle between
Gulen and President Tayyip Erdogan, who accuses the religious
leader of attempting to build a "parallel state".
In an attempt to soothe concerns about political
intervention in markets and monetary policy, Prime Minister
Ahmet Davutoglu and his economic team are meeting investors in
New York this week.
Their efforts have so far proved to have little immediate
effect, with the lira currency tumbling to another record low,
and stocks falling nearly 2 percent as investors
hammered Akbank and its rivals.
Turkey has also been a tough market for foreign lenders,
particularly in retail banking, where competition is stiff and
local lenders already offer sophisticated services such as
biometric ATMs and instant access to foreign currency accounts.
HSBC said last month Turkey was one of four
"problem" businesses that it was giving as little as a year to
improve before considering more drastic turnaround measures.
Shares of Akbank were down 4 percent at 1320 GMT, making it
the fifth-worst performer on Istanbul's BIST 100 index.
(Additional repporting by Can Sezer and Birsen Altayli; Editing
by Mark Potter and Vincent Baby)