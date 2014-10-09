版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 9日 星期四 12:00 BJT

NY AG says Citi unit to return $16 mln overcharged fees to consumers

Oct 9 Citigroup Global Markets Inc (CGMI), a unit of Citigroup Inc, has agreed to reimburse about $16 million to more than 31,000 customers, who were overcharged for advisory fees, the New York Attorney General said.

As per the agreement, some of the customers have already started to receive their refunds, Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a statement on Thursday.

The investigation is still continuing to determine if more customers were overcharged. CGMI is also conducting a wider review to identify the same, the statement said. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
