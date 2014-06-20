Citigroup names James Bindler FX chief

June 20 Citigroup Inc named James Bindler
the bank's global head of foreign exchange, succeeding Jeff
Feig, according to an internal memo.
Bindler will be responsible for trading, prime brokerage,
e-commerce and corporate FX Sales among other things, according
to the memo seen by Reuters.
He is currently trading and global head of foreign exchange
options for central and eastern Europe, the Middle East and
Africa.
Feig will join Fortress Investment Group LLC as a
portfolio manager, Reuters reported earlier this week. He will
be the co-chief investment officer of Fortress Macro Fund.
Feig's departure follows that of his former boss, Anil
Prasad, who left the company in February.
(Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)