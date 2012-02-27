New Issue-Citigroup Inc sells $500 mln notes

Feb 27 Citigroup Inc on Monday sold $500 million of floating rate notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: CITIGROUP INC AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3-MO-LIBOR MATURITY 03/06/2017 TYPE FRN +220 BPS FIRST PAY 06/06/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 03/06/2011 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A NON-CALLABLE N/A