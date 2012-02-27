版本:
New Issue-Citigroup Inc sells $500 mln notes

Feb 27 Citigroup Inc on Monday sold
$500 million of floating rate notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 	
    Citigroup was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: CITIGROUP INC	
	
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 3-MO-LIBOR  MATURITY    03/06/2017   	
TYPE FRN        +220 BPS           FIRST PAY   06/06/2012 	
MOODY'S A3      YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  03/06/2011	
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY	
FITCH N/A                          NON-CALLABLE   N/A

