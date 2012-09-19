版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 20日

BRIEF-Moody's cuts Citimortgage's prime SQ assessment

Sept 19 CitiMortgage, Inc.: * Moody's downgrades citimortgage's prime sq assessment and confirms its

subprime assessment

