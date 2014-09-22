MOVES-Citi Private Bank names new North America head

Chevron says restarting output at Gorgon Train Two LNG project in Australia
SINGAPORE, April 18 Chevron is restarting liquefied natural gas (LNG) production at its Gorgon Train Two facility in Australia, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
Sept 22 Citi Private Bank, a unit of Citigroup Inc, said it appointed Tracey Brophy Warson as its head in North America.
She replaces Peter Charrington, who was recently named global head of Citi Private Bank.
Warson, to be based in New York, will report to Charrington.
Warson recently was the western region market manager for the company in North America.
She has also worked at Wells Fargo Private Bank, Toyo Trust & Banking Co and U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management. (Reporting By Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
SINGAPORE, April 18 Chevron is restarting liquefied natural gas (LNG) production at its Gorgon Train Two facility in Australia, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
RIYADH, April 17 Saudi Arabia aims to produce 10 percent of its power from renewable sources in the next six years as it pushes ahead with a multi-billion-dollar plan to diversify its energy mix and free up more crude oil for export.
* Pence kicks off economic talks with Japan's Aso, seeking results