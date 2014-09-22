MOVES-Citi Private Bank names new North America head

Sept 22 Citi Private Bank, a unit of Citigroup Inc, said it appointed Tracey Brophy Warson as its head in North America.

She replaces Peter Charrington, who was recently named global head of Citi Private Bank.

Warson, to be based in New York, will report to Charrington.

Warson recently was the western region market manager for the company in North America.

She has also worked at Wells Fargo Private Bank, Toyo Trust & Banking Co and U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management.