UPDATE 1-Citi Trends posts wider-than-expected Q2 loss

(Follows alerts)
* Q2 loss/shr $0.69 vs est loss/shr $0.64
* Q2 sales $130.2 mln vs est $131.2 mln
* Same-store sales fall 11.9 pct
Aug 17 Fashion apparel retailer Citi Trends Inc
posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by a
double-digit fall in same-store sales and costs related to the
closure of its underperforming stores.
The Savannah, Georgia-based company said its comparable
store sales fell 11.9 percent in the second quarter.
The company reported a May-July net loss of $10 million, or
69 cents a share, compared with a loss of $567,000, or 4 cents a
share, last year.
Sales rose 1 percent to $130.2 million.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 64 cents per
share on sales of $131.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $12.37 on Tuesday on
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)