Workers at Citizen's China factory on strike over pay-media

Israel's Delek agrees to buy Canada's Ithaca Energy
Feb 6 Israel's Delek Group said it had offered $524 million for the 80 percent of shares in Canadian oil producer Ithaca Energy Inc it does not already own in an agreed takeover bid.
HONG KONG Oct 23 Some 2,000 workers at a south China factory that manufactures parts for Japanese watchmaker Citizen Holdings Co Ltd have been on strike since Monday over work conditions and overtime pay, Hong Kong media reported.
The strike, the latest of a series that have hit China's southern manufacturing hub in the past year, brings low pay, runaway inflation and difficult work conditions in the region into focus.
Workers at the Shenzhen factory also complained about having their salaries docked for taking washroom breaks, which they said has been a policy since 2005, according to reports in the Chinese-language Sing Tao Daily and Ming Pao newspapers.
Sing Tao Daily also cited factory workers as saying that some of them were beaten and had their salaries withheld after they started going on strike.
Officials from Citizen Holdings in Japan were not immediately available for comment.
Other major manufacturers that have faced labour disputes in China over the past two years include Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group, Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co Ltd . (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)
* Ithaca Energy - Entered into definitive agreement with Delek group of cash takeover bid for all common shares of Ithaca not currently owned by Delek for C$1.95 per share
DUBAI, Feb 6 Most stock markets in the Gulf moved little in early trade on Monday because of flat global equity markets and crude oil prices, but Dubai outperformed on the back of advances in mid-to-large sized companies.