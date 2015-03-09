UPDATE 1-Citigroup Treasurer Eric Aboaf to be Citizens Financial CFO

(Adds details)
March 9 Citigroup Inc Global Treasurer
Eric Aboaf will join Citizens Financial Group Inc as
chief financial officer effective April 6.
He will succeed John Fawcett, who is retiring on April 30,
Citizens said in a statement on Monday.
Loretta Moseman and Joe Bonocore will serve as interim
co-heads for Citi's treasury as the company conducts a search
for a successor, Citigroup CFO John Gerspach said in an internal
memo seen by Reuters.
Aboaf joined Citi in 2003 and became treasurer in 2009, in
the depth of the financial crisis, the memo said.
He was responsible for managing the Wall Street bank's $1.9
trillion balance sheet, according to the Citi website.
He also oversaw Citi's $400 billion liquidity portfolio and
managed $200 billion of U.S. investments.
Aboaf has been a key figure in financing Citi and is
familiar to institutional investors who buy Citi's debt.
He has been joining CFO John Gerspach in quarterly
conference calls with bond investors who are keen on knowing the
company's plans for offering short and long-term debt.
Aboaf restructured Citi's balance sheet to create $150
billion of additional liquidity and reduced funding costs to
stabilize Citi's net interest margin. He also led a program to
re-engineer the treasury function, according to the website.
Aboaf previously served as CFO of Citigroup's North American
consumer group and its institutional client group.
A Citigroup spokesman declined to make additional comments.
